Yadah face acid test against Triangle

BY COURAGE NYAYA

YADAH FC coach Genesis Mangombe faces yet another acid test when his side hosts in-form Triangle at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Triangle have won three of their last five matches, drew one and lost one to Herentals, but made a big statement with a 2-1 triumph over Caps United last weekend.

That victory catapulted them to third position on the league table with 23 points — three behind leaders Dynamos and Chicken Inn, who share top spot after 12 rounds of matches.

And as they make the trip to Harare for the showdown against Yadah, their spirits are high.

Nevertheless, Mangombe yesterday said they were ready for the battle.

“At the moment, I don’t have any injury worries or any COVID-19-related case. Everyone is ready to go, so we are going to field the strongest side. The team that is going to represent us is going to be selected on merit and make sure they are the best we select for this encounter.

“It’s going to be a good game for us, we are preparing for them accordingly. We are trying to make sure that we use our strength, play against this side minimising our mistakes, work on our transition aspect as well getting composed and make sure that we are clinical in front of goal.”

Despite winning in their last fixture, dismantling Tenax 3-1, Mangombe has urged his players not to get carried away and be focused.

The Yadah mentor added: “Three quarters of my team is composed of youngsters and they can get carried away. I remember when we played Herentals, we won, but the next game, we lost to Caps United because of over excitement and I’m teaching them on how to overcome this. I’m happy they are responding well. The only thing we want now is consistency. If we can get consistency added to the way we are playing, we can produce better results.

“It’s a game of football and we don’t normally rely on history, but we rely on the tactics we are going to apply for a particular game, so now we have a different approach altogether from the one against Tenax.”

Yadah, currently flirting with relegation, are on 15th position with 11 points from 12 matches and a win would enhance their survival chances.