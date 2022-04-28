Woman up for $2m fraud

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A 46-YEAR-OLD woman from Cherutombo, Marondera, appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda on Tuesday charged with swindling a firm that ran a grocery shop at the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) of $2 458 100.

Derjury Doro (46) was denied bail after the State, represented by Anesu Chirinje, provided overwhelming evidence, including testimony from witnesses and CCTV footage.

The complainant is Matsimba Technologies represented by Cynthia Chitehwe.

Allegations are that on April 1 this year, Chitehwe, a personal assistant of Matsimba Technologies director Garikal Talon, was referred to Doro, who was said to be a commodity broker.

Chitehwe wanted to restock grocery items at the HIT grocery shop.

The court was told that Doro claimed to have the capacity to supply the goods and $2 458 100 was deposited into her account.

Doro, however, failed to deliver, and became evasive, resulting in Chitehwe filing a police report, leading to her arrest.