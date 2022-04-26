Woman kills neighbour over stray cattle

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A 53-YEAR-OLD Chivhu woman has been charged with murder after fatally striking her neighbour with a stone on the head following a misunderstanding over stray cattle.

Faith Gudo of Wildbeast Farm is assisting police with investigations in connection with the death of David Dube after she struck him with a stone and died.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson urged the public to desist from resorting to violence in the event of a misunderstanding.

“We urge members of the public to desist from using violence when settling issues. People should respect the sanctity of life and engage a third party or the community to settle issues,” he said.

On April 11, at around 10am, Gudo approached the now-deceased at his homestead and accused him of letting his cattle stray into her field. An altercation arose, resulting in a fistfight.

It is reported that Gudo picked a stone and struck the now-deceased on the head.

The now-deceased fell unconscious and Gudo rushed him to Chivhu General Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

After two days, Dube’s condition deteriorated and he was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare where he died on April 20, leading to Gudo’s

arrest.