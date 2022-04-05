‘We’ll not rush to lift COVID-19 safety measures’

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

GOVERNMENT yesterday said it would not be pressured to lift COVID-19 restrictions after neighbouring South Africa announced that it would ease the measures this month following pressure from business, opposition parties and health experts.

COVID-19 National Taskforce chief co-ordinator Agnes Mahomva yesterday told NewsDay that government’s response would be guided by the situation on the ground although there has been a 46% decline in new cases.

“We do not follow what other countries are doing. We are guided by numbers and what is on the ground. We are also guided by our local data and that is what we look at,” Mahomva said.

“As a country, we are doing well as we recently recorded a 46% decline in cases. We recently launched a vaccination blitz and we are optimistic that cases will go down sharply,” she said.

Last week, Zimbabwe eased its COVID-19 measures through Statutory Instrument 67 of 2022 requiring returning residents and visitors to only present a negative PCR certificate on arrival at the ports of entry.