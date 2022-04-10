Varun targets rural Zimbabwe

BY DONALD NYANDORO

Beverages producer, Varun Beverages has plans underway to set up solar powered outlets in rural Zimbabwe to increase the reach of its products.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe-Rwanda Investment Conference last week, Varun Zimbabwe chief executive, Vijay Kumar Bahl said the project would develop its retail base in rural Zimbabwe.

“These outlets will be distributed free of cost to the poor families to create employment in rural Zimbabwe. This will be done besides distribution of additional 1 500 push carts by Varun Beverages in 2022,” he said.

Varun is one of the fastest growing beverage companies of Zimbabwe, after launching in Zimbabwe in 2018 with one production line. It now has nine production lines.