UZ students protest against fee hike

BY CATHERINE MUCHIRI

UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe students on Monday evening protested against the recent fees hikes, saying they were exorbitant.

The university raised its fees from about $ 40 870 to $51 088 with students in some faculties now supposed to pay $ 60 000.

“Cognisant of the prevailing economic conditions in our country and the average income of any random parent, these fees are astronomical,” UZ students’ association president Lennox Machoko said.

“We call on the government to subsidise tertiary education, to cover part of the expenses that are needed at University since they cite financial constraints, every time we ask for students grants.”

Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) Legal Secretary, Boris Muguti added: “Students are rejecting such exorbitant and unreasonable amounts and are calling for reduction in fees.

“Many students are deferring their studies because their parents and guardians are failing to pay such high tuition fees and if they continue to increase fees, more and more students will fail to raise fees and opt to defer or drop out.”

The UZ management yesterday met the students’ representative council over the tuition fees.