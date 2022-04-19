Umkhathi Theatre Works on King Lobengula’s play

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

UMKHATHI Theatre Works will be staging a play that portrays King Lobengula and his mysterious disappearance at Bulawayo Theatre in August.

The script of the play titled Bayethe Nkosi was developed by co-founder and director at Centre for Talent Development Thabani Moyo.

Umkhathi Theatre Works founder Matesu Dube told NewsDay Life & Style that fans should expect heartwarming performances as they have more time to prepare for the play using experience acquired during their tour in India.

Umkhathi Theatre Works was recently in New Delhi, India, representing Zimbabwe at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela Festival.

“We are now working on the show about King Lobengula that focuses on the battle at Shangani River where he disappeared. We are waiting for the confirmation of the actual date from Bulawayo Theatre,” he said.

“We had a good experience in India at the festival that featured more than 20 countries. We made new friends, had joint performances with artists from other countries and we performed Zimbabwean traditional dances.”

Dube added: “As Umkhathi we learnt from other countries presentation styles that we hope to include in our performances. People should come and see how we have developed the play as we got more time to work on it during COVID-19 lockdown.”