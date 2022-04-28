UBH gets medical equipment worth US$26 500

BY IRENE MOYO

UNITED Bulawayo Hospitals yesterday got a donation of medical equipment worth US$26 500 from the Bulawayo Mining Company (BMC).

The equipment includes five hospital beds, two delivery beds, 50 wheelchairs, six bone-holding forceps and interlocking nail removal sets.

The hospital has been experiencing a shortage of equipment, especially at its maternity and orthopaedic wards.

Officials at the health institution said the donation would greatly improve service delivery.

UBH acting chief executive officer Narcisius Dzvanga said: “Clearly the wider community is going to benefit from these donations which were required for maternity and orthopaedic patients.

“We hope this is the beginning of a long partnership and friendship that will continue to help us in areas of need.”

BMC managing director Kimpton Chiota said: “BMC as a responsible corporate of Zimbabwe, which operates in Matabeleland South, would like to play its part in supporting UBH by handing over equipment valued at

US$26 500.”

UBH acting clinical director, Harrison Rambanapasi said the donation would play a significant role in fulfulling UBH’s desire to be the hospital of choice in the southern region in the next few years.