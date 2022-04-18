Truck driver vanishes

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

A TRUCK driver, Masimba Murombo (48) working for Biltrans Transport, went missing last Friday while transporting a consignment of copper from Chirundu to Harare.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the father of six, who was destined for Harare, was forced to divert his route to Chegutu by suspected hijackers.

The Biltrans truck was found abandoned in Chegutu, while the copper consignment was recovered at a farm in the area.

“Tracking information reveals that Murombo travelled until he made a stop at the famed 11 Miles stop around 2000 hours. He remained stationary before commencing the journey at 2210 towards Harare. Murombo passed Chinhoyi University and took a left turn on Eldorado Road just after the steep incline.

“The vehicle stopped again at 2300 hours until 0200 hours in a general secluded farming area, after which it travelled back to Chinhoyi and took the Chegutu-Murombedzi Road. The vehicle was ditched and later found near Chegutu, with both driver and the copper missing,” a Facebook post by the Zimbabwe Professional Drivers read.

Murombo was not travelling in a convoy as required when transporting copper.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove did not answer calls on her mobile phone, although sources said the truck was released to the company while investigations continue.

The case is being investigated by Chegutu Criminal Investigation Department, according to a source close to the incident.

Family spokesperson Weston Murombo confirmed that the truck was recovered on Saturday while the load was recovered the next day.

“The company confirmed recovering the truck first and then recovered the load at a farm in Chegutu, but the driver is still missing. The police are looking for the missing driver and the matter is under investigation,” Murombo said in a written response.

Efforts to get an official response from Biltrans were fruitless.