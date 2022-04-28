Top hip-hop stars invade Bulawayo

BY SINDISO DUBE

TOP hip-hop rappers Takura and Holy Ten, alongside an array of up-and-coming singers, are set to bring the roof down at Club Connect in Bulawayo tonight.

The show, which is being curated and hosted by beHEARD alongside DJ Chrxn, serves to celebrate the last Friday of the month and welcome the new month.

“The show is all about bringing together the best combination of hip-hop artistes and building on what we have been working on as beHEARD, which is growing the culture and pushing for more strategic collaborations,” DJ Chrxn told NewsDay Life & Style.

“Ideally, we wanted artistes who have great synergy and looking at the headlining artistes, Takura and Holy Ten, they have a good working combination. They have a collaboration and it would be a great moment for the fans to see them performing together.”

Rising rappers Kay Flow and Leo Magozz will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with the genre’s veterans at the show.

Maggoz is known for the chart-topping song Fire Emoji currently rocking the airwaves.

“I think the highlight of the show will be when the artistes on the line-up perform their new material together on one stage,” DJ Chrxn said.

“A lot of people have not seen Leo Magozz perform on stage and I believe it is going to be an exciting moment for the hip-hop fans and for him too.”