Teenage girl found dead in Bubi District

BY IRENE MOYO

A 19-YEAR-OLD girl’s body was found in a decomposing state at Majiji, Nkosikazi Central Area in Bubi district, Matebeleland North province, in what is suspected to be a murder.

The villagers, who found the body, were not able to identify her by name although they know her village of origin.

Themba Khumalo, a villager, said the body was found in ward 4, Village 5 near the community clinic.

“The girl left home on Saturday morning and never returned until her body was found on Monday morning,” Khumalo said.

“Seemingly, she was brutally murdered on Saturday night. The body had signs that it was dragged for a short distance up to where it was found.”

He said it appeared that the killer was trying to hide the body by dragging it from the roadside to where it was found naked.

“A sharp stick was lodged into her neck and her clothes were hidden a few metres away from where her body was,” Khumalo said, adding that the suspected murder was reported to the police in Majiji, but the police did not respond promptly.

On Monday, villagers took turns to guard the corpse while waiting for the police to arrive.

Locals said the unidentified girl probably came from the nearby Kokolombeni village. Her next of kin were yet to be informed.

Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda yesterday said police had not yet received the report on the alleged murder case.