Take Money clinches sponsorship deal

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

Pro-fitness Club has partnered WBC interim super bantamweight champion Kudakwashe “Takemoney” Chiwandire as she begins preparations for her upcoming bout against Mexican Yamileth Mercado in July.

The 26-year-old and her manager Clyd Musonda were invited to attend a championship fight between Mexican boxers Mercado and Zulina Munoz on April 2, though they, however, failed to travel.

Mercado emerged the winner and Chiwandire is set to face her in July at a yet to be announced date and venue.

The issue of sponsorship has been an area of concern for the boxer, and having such new sponsors chipping in might be a step in the right direction.

Chivandire will be allowed to train for free at the gym with the help of Pro-Fitness’ trainers.

Musonda was pleased by this initiative, which will lessen the burden in terms of training and preparing for upcoming matches.

“We have partnered with Pro-fitness Gym in Borrowdale today (yesterday) and they are going to provide the training facilities and preparing upcoming matches at the boxing academy for Kudakwashe. I believe that this initiative will be of great help. They have also provided us with physical trainers who are qualified in aerobics, weight lifting and other stuff. This will help us to prepare for the match against Mercardo and this will be easy for us because we will be working on the technical side only,” he said.

“When I see that she is now fit, we will lobby for more sponsors to come on board since we need some trips for sparring sessions trips in South Africa and other countries with adequate boxing facilities.

“The marketing team is working hard to secure more sponsors because more people lack knowledge about the WBC belt. We just hope that if we keep talking, people will understand, but financially, we are still on zero.”

Chiwandire made waves in February after she was crowned the WBC interim Super Bantamweight Champion after defeating Zambia’s crowning jewel Catherine Phiri.

