Tagwireyi reveals big plans for Bosso and Dembare

BY HENRY MHARA

Sakunda boss Kuda Tagwireyi has said that he will fund trips for Dynamos and Highlanders and management so that they can visit some of the top teams in the world to go and learn from them how they run operations.

Each of the clubs will be allowed to choose three teams that they want to visit, so that they can learn and run their clubs better.

He revealed the plans at a kit unveiling ceremony that was held in Harare on Friday morning.

The two clubs will start using the kits this weekend in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League where Bosso travel to Triangle while DeMbare have a tough match against Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Sakunda are the principal sponsors for the two clubs and the energy company are in the process of acquiring Rufaro Stadium on a long lease from the Harare City Council on behalf of Dynamos.

They have already revealed plans to renovate the stadium to the requirements of Fifa and Caf.