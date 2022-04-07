Suspected robber gunned down, four arrested in shoot-out

BY BERNADETTE MUCHANYEREI

One suspected armed robber was shot dead while four others were arrested following an intense exchange of gunfire with the police near the Harare Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

The robbers were using two getaway cars, a VW Polo with a South African registration and a navy blue Toyota Corolla. The VW Polo was found dumped in Norton, according to a statement by police.

Police have identified the deceased as Meluleki Makhalima, while the arrested were identified as Thulani Maphosa (30), Dalubuhle Ndlovu (36), Michael Khauyiso (47), and Precious Dube (40).

“A South African registered VW Polo (FJ03FMGP) was used as the first getaway car and was dumped at a certain house in Norton by yet to be identified male and female suspects on March 31 2022.”

“The robbers requested to leave their car for safekeeping on the pretext that it had developed a mechanical fault and they were going to look for a mechanic.”

Other items recovered from the vehicle included towels, sandals, clothes, bank cards, cellphones, reflective triangles, tackles, sports jerseys, HIV testing kits, South African working permits and a passport.