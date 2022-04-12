SuperSport sack ‘dedicated club man’ Tembo

SuperSport United have parted ways with head coach Kaitano Tembo and confirmed the appointment of an interim manager until the end of the season.

Bafana Bafana legend Andre Arendse, who served as Tembo’s assistant coach, has been appointed as his replacement on an interim basis until the end of the 2021/22 DStv Premiership campaign.

The announcement comes just days after the club were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup at the hands of GladAfrica Championship side TTM and with Matsatsantsa on a run of five matches without a win.

Full statement from SuperSport United:

SuperSport United and Head Coach Kaitano Tembo have reached a mutual agreement to part ways, with Assistant Coach Andre Arendse appointed to the position for the remainder of the current PSL season.

Tembo has served the club for 23 years, first as a player in 1999 before moving into a coaching role, serving as an assistant to Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler and then taking over as Head Coach in 2018.

During his time as coach, Tembo reached two MTN8 Cup Finals, winning his maiden trophy against Highlands Park in 2019. Tembo has been a loyal servant of the club and was instrumental in drafting young players from the club’s academy system into the first-team squad.

“Kaitano is the epitome of the dedicated club man,” SSU CEO Stan Matthews said. “Very few players transition into coaching at the same club where they played. We want to thank Kaitano for the many years that he served SuperSport United in various capacities.

“It is never easy parting ways but as a true servant, Kaitano has always placed the interests of the club above that of individuals. We are grateful for the role he has played at the club both as a player and coach.” –Kickoff