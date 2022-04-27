Suns come within one game of eliminating Pelicans

Although it was hard, it was done. It wasn’t easy for the Phoenix Suns to retake the lead in the Western Conference series, which remains 3-2 against the New Orleans Pelicans, after Tuesday’s 97-112 win by the Valley team in the NBA Playoffs.

The best team of the regular season, the Suns once again struggled against the Pelicans’ hunger for victory in these Playoffs, and the New Orleans team does not give up easily.

Chris Paul, once again suffered from the pressure of Puerto Rican Jose Alvarado and Mikal Bridges had to deal with a defense that at first was solid.

However, both players managed to stand out and turn things around, as Bridges had a perfect game as he was the most effective with 31 units in 47 minutes played, in addition to hitting 100% of his three-point shots and 70% of his shots from the field .

On the other hand, CP3 was also one of the most outstanding players, after another double-double with 22 points and 11 assists, although his shooting was not the best tonight at the Footprint Center in Arizona.

DeAndre Ayton added 19 more and Cameron Payne added another 12.

As for New Orleans,Brandon Ingram was the best on the court, as he scored 22 points and CJ McCollum followed him with 21.

Jonas Valanciunas scored double digits in points, but his performance was not as solid as last game where he shined both offensively and defensively.