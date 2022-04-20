Stage set for Macheso’s homecoming concert

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SUNGURA maestro Alick Macheso has returned from the United Kingdom, where he performed at this year’s edition of the SAMA Festival.

On Saturday he will meet his legions of fans at a Welcome Home family show at Andy Miller Hall (Harare Show Grounds) courtesy of F and G Promotions.

“We are honoured to be hosting sungura king Alick Macheso’s welcome home family show and preparations are at an advanced stage. Macheso is a big brand that almost everyone in arts promotion would want to host,” one of the show organisers Philemon Jambaya told NewsDay Life & Style.

“This family show will start at 2pm and there will be a variety of activities for children, which include face painting and jumping castles.”

Jambaya said as the new kid in arts promotion, their strategy was to host many family shows as they seek to penetrate the competitive showbiz industry.

“As F and G, we want people to be able to attend music shows with their families in a friendly environment that makes them comfortable to enjoy live music from their favourite musicians. This is why we have settled for Andy Miller Hall,” he said.

“We value the time that families must spend together and this family show gives them that opportunity to bond while drinking and merrymaking.”

Jambaya said they will be hosting more family shows in the coming months.

“Although we are a new kid in arts promotion, the terrain appears to be level since we are not in competition with anyone. We are just there to give the best in terms of music promotion.”

Jambaya said strict COVID-19 protocols and guidelines would be observed at the show and also encouraged fans to arrive early for the event.

“There is a curfew that we need to observe, thus the show is starting and ending early so that we give revellers time to travel back home without breaking the law,” he said.

Backed by his Orchestra Mberikwazvo band, Macheso has an enduring record of thrilling fans giving value to their money.

At the concert, Macheso will be supported by jazz musician Jean Masters and Afro-Fusion musician Madhuve Sasha as well as the Police Band, among others, while popular wheel spinner DJ Sqilla will be rocking it on the turntables.