Spirit Praise Choir collaborates with Congolese singer

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

LOCAL praise and worship music outfit, Spirit Praise Choir, will tomorrow launch its Elonga (Victory) duet with Congolese rhumba singer Dispatch.

The launch of the song and its accompanying video has been set for Cresta Oasis Hotel in the capital.

Spirit Praise Choir director Learnmore Tawengwa told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that they were open for collaborations with any artistes across genres.

“In our endeavour to preach the word of God through music, we are open to work with anyone who suits our mission. To prove that, we have combined our voices with Congolese singer Dispatch,” he said.

“Our collaboration with Dispatch on Elonga (Victory) is our first release of the year and we are happy to have started the year on a good note.”

He said Elonga (Victory) was a deep rhumba song.

“Our new offering talks about a man who used to live an abused life and was seriously traumatised. As a result, he pleads with God to come into his life so that he overcomes temptation,” he said.

Spirit Praise Choir will also use the event as a launch pad for many of its productions ready for the market.

The group hopes to dish out new releases every month.

“We have a lot of programmes which we are doing apart from singing. We have empowerment programmes through seminars and workshops in our endeavour to make a better world through praise and worship,” Tawengwa said.

Formed in 2013, Spirit Praise Choir boasts over 40 members and has two musical albums, Yatokwana Nguva and Vatatu Mumwechete as well as six live DVDs recorded under the One Voice concert series.