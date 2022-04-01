Success Life Motivation: Speak like a manager

By Jonah Nyoni

IF you know that you are in charge and in control, you behave differently. The behaviour of a manager and a subordinate usually differ and so is their speech. The exciting thing is that even the employees can learn the traits of great managers. There is an aura or gravitas that is around a manager. A manager should not just behave like every jack in town or even though some do. Yes, managers need to be humble, but they should not forget that they should inspire, stand out and model a good behaviour. Even if you have never been a manager, you can adopt some traits that will make you sound and look like a manager. We usually say what we think about, we generally talk about. This article is a follow -up to last week’s article titled Dress like a manager.

Motivate

To the manager, you become great by being an inspiration. People generally love to be inspired rather than being controlled. Usually when you are the manager you are the centre of attention. You need to learn how to effectively connect, and communicate with people. In your communication you should learn to inspire commitment, buy-in, dedication and loyalty. When you inspire others you are interested in them, and you are even empathetic and accessible to them.

Be authentic

Some bosses want you to act as they say and not act as you see them act. Your words should be married to your works. People don’t usually take us to our word, but to our actions. You want to be a great manager? Or do you want people to believe you? Be authentic.

Great leaders communicate authentically. Yes, they might have flaws, but they are not fake. Be authentic to yourself. Be yourself. Be honest to others. Truth and honesty are the greatest virtues. You are respected for being a person of his word.

Clarity

Keep your communication lines open. In addition to that, great managers are clear in their communication. Be clear about who you want to be. Where do you want to go? What you want to achieve. I have since realised that if you don’t know what you want in life, other people with clear dreams will use you to accomplish their dreams. What are your passions? Your purpose? Be the manager of your life.

Compelling

A leader has to be compelling in their speech. The lead managers must be persuasive, informative, transformative, engaging, appealing and entertaining. Be believable and have energy in your words.

Confidence

Great leaders keep calm in the face of change and danger. That allows them to communicate positively to help others face whatever situation with confidence. People buy brands they trust. David Henry Through said, “If you advance confidently in the direction of your own dreams, and endeavour to live the life that you have imagined, you will meet with success unexpected in common hours”

Competitive

In addition to confidence, great managers are competent. That competence leads to confidence. This is a world of competition and you have to stay on top of the game. Not only that, strive to get out of the red ocean into the blue ocean. Norman Vincent Pearl once said: “Strive to be on top in life because the bottom is overcrowded. Peter Drucker once said we live in an era of three Cs. Overwhelming complexity. Accelerated change. Tremendous Completion”. Raise the standard and stay competitive.

Consistence

The old adage says, a rolling stone gathers no moss. Stick to something and people will trust you. People have confidence in tough people. Work repeatedly on your craft. Don’t give up. “Winners never quit, and quitters never will” — Oral Roberts. Most people give up too early. Most people are afraid of the pain that comes with building a great manager.