Social Media Handles Of Exiled Tibetan Government Under Threat

Lhasa (Tibet): Tibetan government official in exile and human rights activists have their social media handles under threat of being silenced, in a bid mum voices against the Chinese occupation of Tibet, a media report said.

In January this year, the official twitter handle of Tenzin Lekshay, the spokesperson and additional secretary, Department of Information and International Relations for the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) disappeared in unclear circumstances and remains suspended, Tibet Rights Collective said.

“Despite repeatedly appealing to @TwitterSupport for months, @Twitter is silent and could not resolve the suspension of my twitter account @tlekshay which was running for more than 10 years. Need an immediate action & justification from Twitter”, the Tibetan spokesperson said.

In an earlier statement, Lekshay had revealed that he was contacted by an anonymous media figure linked to the Chinese state-affiliated media on another communication platform with a request to access a link that traced back to China. As he attempted to access the link, he claims his Twitter handle was compromised.

Similar hacking and censorship instances have been reported among Tibetan social media profiles, which actively speak up against China’s policies in Tibet, which was unlawfully invaded in 1959, according to the report.

The report further alleges that China had recently stepped up censorship on communication in and outside Tibet as it restricted online communications between Tibetans and their friends and family members staying abroad.

