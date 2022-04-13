Sherwood Golf Club reopens for live shows

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

VETERAN jazz outfit Jabavu Drive will entertain guests this Saturday at Sherwood Golf Club in Mabelreign, Harare, which reopens its doors for live concerts.

The venue has been under lock and key since early 2020 as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to Newsday Life & Style yesterday, the club’s manager Yasin Dhala said those seeking a night of fun will be in for a treat starting from this Easter holiday.

“We are back with a bang as we officially open our doors to the public for live shows this Saturday. This is a concert not to be missed as seasoned Afro-jazz group Jabavu Drive will entertain revellers on the night,” he said.

“It will be really a fun-filled Easter holiday as it will be offering more than entertainment throughout the week. Sherwood Golf Club is back with an exciting lineup of activities from April 16.”

Dhala said apart from music, they will also be serving different cuisines for the patrons every day from breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“Will be offering lunches from Monday to Sunday including braai. Wednesdays we do have a golf tournament, thereafter we host the after-party gigs while on Thursday we are introducing the karaoke nights alongside DJ Destiny,” he said.

“Our Friday nights will be reserved for various artistes who come to entertain patrons, while Saturdays our resident wheel spinner DJ Destiny will be rocking it on the decks and also live music.

“Sundays are for cool jazz and family fun day. So, we are saying we are back, come and enjoy with us at Sherwood Golf Club.”