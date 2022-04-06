SA’s Blaq Diamond dates Zim again

BY SINDISO DUBE

SOUTH AFRICAN Afro-pop music duo, Blaq Diamond appears to have made Zimbabwe its favourite hunting ground and second home if its frequent visits for performances are anything to go by.

Barely a month after performing at Pabloz VIP Lounge, Sam Levy Village in Harare, Blaq Diamond will be in the country this weekend for another show in Bulawayo.

The Summer Yomuthi hitmaker will perform at the Boundary in Bulawayo on Saturday night, its second performance in Bulawayo this year.

In a space of four months this year, Blaq Diamond has performed in Harare, Beitbridge, Gwanda and Bulawayo.

The Bulawayo show was initially slated for April 2 before it was moved as the duo was invited to perform at the AFRIMA awards in Nigeria.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Dee Nosh of 2 Kings Entertainment said they could bring Blaq Diamond to Zimbabwe as many times as fans wanted due to the relationship they have built.

“With Blaq Diamond, we actually want to tour Zimbabwe, that is across all towns and cities where most artistes don’t usually reach. International acts usually perform in Harare and Bulawayo, why not take them to Chinhoyi, Gwanda, Marondera and other small towns so that we party and enjoy with everyone,” Dee Nosh said.

“We have done a lot of great gigs, hosted many international acts in Harare and Bulawayo and now it is time for us to spread wings to other towns and cities. After the Bulawayo show, we will be taking it (Blaq Diamond) to Gweru.”

Dee Nosh added: “Our relationship with Blaq Diamond is very healthy and productive. We talk and share ideas and strive to see both parties benefit and most importantly to satisfy the fans. I am doing three gigs with them in South Africa as well as Zambia.”