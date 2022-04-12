Saruchera still not satisfied

By Courage Nyaya

CRANBORNE Bullets coach Nesbert “Yabo” Saruchera is still not satisfied despite his side managing to pick a valuable point against Bulawayo giants Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium over the weekend, following up on two wins prior to that match.

Bullets, who had a slow start to the campaign, have picked up seven points from their last three matches, but Yabo is demanding more from his players.

He acknowledged that his team’s performances have improved over the last few matches.

“It is still work in progress, but we are getting better and better with each game,” Saruchera told NewsDay Sport.

He felt that his team should have taken three points against Bosso.

“We should have done better in terms of managing the game in the second half, but I give credit to the boys, they fought hard. Conceding goals is our concern. I don’t blame defenders alone. Why? Because everyone is a defender when we lose the ball,” he added.

The army side’s away form has been a cause for concern, losing four of their six matches they played in this 2021-22 campaign.

Bullets have 10 points and are ranked 14th on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log.

They have only managed two clean sheets in the campaign so far, from a goalless draw against Bulawayo Chiefs and ZPC Kariba on matchday 2 and 4, respectively.

With matchday 12 fixtures having been postponed to next week, due to the Independence Cup final between Dynamos and Highlanders, clubs will use the time off to polish up on grey areas.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe