Salah named Footballer of the Year

Mohamed Salah has been named Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year for 2022.

Liverpool’s No.11 won 48 per cent of the vote from journalists in the FWA to take the prestigious prize for the second time following his success in 2018, with Kevin De Bruyne and Declan Rice finishing second and third respectively.

Salah – one of nine members of Jürgen Klopp’s squad to receive votes in the poll – will be presented with the trophy on May 5.

The Egyptian has, once again, recorded remarkable statistics in terms of goals and assists this season to help inspire the Reds’ bid for an unprecedented quadruple.

He leads the way in the race for both the Premier League Golden Boot (22 goals) and Playmaker of the Season (13 assists) awards and, across all competitions, has registered 30 goals and 14 assists in 44 appearances.

Salah becomes only the third Liverpool player to win the FWA accolade for a second time, after Kenny Dalglish and John Barnes. -LiverpoolEcho