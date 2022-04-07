SA studio boost for rising artists

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean rapper and founder of Highlife Movement Studios, Terrence “Mterry DA Rapper” Khumalo said he was committed to uplifting up-and-coming artistes to further their music careers in a foreign land.

Khumalo told NewsDay Life & Style that he has discovered that many local artistes are giving up their careers in music due to economic hardships and lack of opportunities.

“My aim is to give rising artistes, especially Zimbabweans, a platform to grow their music careers. Many people fail to prosper in the industry because it is hard to get exposure here, especially when one is from Zimbabwe,” he said.

“Events that I host under The Highlife Movement Studios have helped a lot of up-and-coming artistes from both Zimbabwe and South Africa. I am still looking forward to helping more artistes to reach their potential in the music industry.”

Mterry DA Rapper added: “Under the Highlife Movement, we have also hosted live shows around Gauteng, teaming up with up-and-coming musicians who are also keen to get exposure and go mainstream.”

He said there were upcoming partnerships with fellow artistes and top brands.

“I have also been working with my producers Murphy Cubic, RedTail Beats and Doc Shinglo. A tour is also expected after we drop an album,” he said.

“I am looking forward to a tour of Bulawayo. As someone who grew up in Bulawayo, I can confirm that the City of Kings and Queens has talent that we are yet to take to the top of the African continent.”

Mterry DA Rapper said he was working on dropping two singles What You Want and Body To Me plucked off his forthcoming extended play titled Pervert Mode. I will also release an album titled 28 with 28.

The rapper, who is also a designer, said music and fashion complements each other.

“Music and fashion complements each other and to that effect, I will fuse them and grow in both careers.”