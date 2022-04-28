Rwandanese Refugee Arrested For US$85 240 theft

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A-RWANDESE national has been arraigned before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda facing theft and money laundering charges involving US$85 240.

Harinditarwi John Paul (36) was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail ruling after the State opposed bail saying there was overwhelming evidence surrounding his case.

The complainant in the matter is a national of Burundi who currently resides in the United States. The accused (Paul) currently resides in Zimbabwe on refugee status.

It is alleged that the pair met at Tongogara refugee camp on January 12, 2005.

On September 18, 2009, the complainant left the country to settle in the US, but they maintained their relationship through Facebook.

It is alleged that sometime in early 2017, the accused suggested to the complainant that he wanted to invest in a transport business in Zimbabwe. Paul then offered to manage the complainant’s business in his absence.

Court papers show that the accused and the complainant reached a verbal agreement whereby the complainant provided funding for the purchase of Kombis, while Paul managed the business. He periodically sent profits to the complainant.

However, Paul allegedly made the complainant believe that one commuter omnibus would fetch approximately a net profit of US$ 1100 per month after servicing and vehicle repair expenses are catered for.

On March 13, 2017, the accused sent the complainant an invoice for a Toyota Hiace, in the name of Sayed Cooperation in Japan valued at US$ 9500. On the same date, the complainant transferred US$ 9 576 including bank charges to Paul.

On March 23, 2017 the accused sent the complainant another invoice for a Toyota Hiace, in the name of OS Motors CC in Japan valued at US$ 10 000.

It is alleged that on March 27 this year, the complainant transferred US$ 10 376including bank charges to Paul.

On April 3, 2017, Paul sent the complainant an invoice for another Toyota Hiace, in the name of NAGRA Motors CO.LTD in Japan valued at US$ 10 600, and the complaint transferred the amount to Paul.

Another invoice for a Toyota Hiace was sent to the complainant on June 12, 2017 in the name of MURAD Trading Japan valued at US$ 9 800, and on the same date the complainant transferred the money to Paul.

More invoices were sent to the complainant for the purchase of Kombis.

He also sent Paul a sum of US$24 000 through Western Union to register the commuter omnibuses.

However, Paul allegedly registered all the commuter omnibuses in his name and never remitted any profits to the complainant.

As a result of the accused’s actions, the complainant suffered an actual prejudice of US$85 240.

This prompted the complainant to report the case to the police.