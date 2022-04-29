Renowned journalist Sunsleey Chamunorwa dies

By Staff Reporter

Prominent Zimbabwean journalist and former Financial Gazette editor-in-chief Sunsleey Chamunorwa has died.

He had not been feeling well.

Chamunorwa, who was part of a trailblazing team when The Zimbabwe Independent was launched in 1996, was appointed Financial Gazette editor-in-chief in May 2003 until March 2007. The trailblazing journalist was suspended over a story exposing a Zanu PF official’s involvement in security contracts at Harare International Airport (now Robert Gabriel Mugabe International).

Before his appointment, Chamunorwa was advisor to former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono and public and investor relations executive at the CBZ Bank where the ex-central bank chief was managing director and chief executive officer.

