Quality helps Trojan reach Axis Solutions Cup semis

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

Commando Bullets …(0)1

Trojan Stars …(1)2

Former Dynamos striker Quality Kangadze was on target as Trojan Stars upset Commando Bullets to reach the semifinals of the Axis Solutions Super 8 Cup at Trojan Stadium on Sunday.

Kangadze opened the scores halfway through thw first half before Brian Manhimanzi headed home the equaliser early in the second before Dhunga Muchapuya scored a 65th minute winner.

Trojan Stars will now face Golden Eagles in the last four while Simba Bhora dates Herentals in the other semifinal.

Commando Bullets were odds on favourite to beat Trojan but they decided to use Trojan Stadium as their home ground in this competition and Trojan stars made the most of familiar territory.

Trojan Stars coach Clifford Sakala attributed the victory to team work.

“I think we worked as a team in all departments but to have those two goals was not easy. We got a penalty goal but I thank God for the second one because it was a well worked out goal,” he said.

Trojan Stars took the lead after referee Brighton Wagoneka adjudged that Bullets goalkeeper Shepherd Sikochi missed the ball punched Kangadze on the head following a dangerous croos and gave a penalty.

Kangadze dusted himself and blasted the spot kick into the roof of the net.

Bullets restored parity five minutes after the break through a Brain Manhimanzi headed goal.

Muchapuya Dhunga produced a brilliant looping header to beat Sikochi all systems out 15 minutes later.

Stars coach Mqobile Mafu felt the penalty call threw off their game plan.

“Our game plan was thrown off when we got that penalty.I think thats penalty was not fair. I thought it was foul in our favour but the referee thought otherwise,”Mafu said.