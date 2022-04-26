PSL raises concern over poor match officiating

BY FORTUNE MBELE

THE Premier Soccer League has raised concern over the poor officiating their matches following the violence that erupted at Mandava leading to the abandonment of FC Platinum/Highlanders tie on Saturday.

The PSL said it has received a number of complaints on the standard of match officiating and have urged Zifa to investigate the referees.

“While we do not condone the acts of violence, we would like to not that we have received numerous complaints regarding the performance of match officials at PSL matches and we would like to implore the Zifa referees committee to seriously look into the matter,” the PSL said.

The league said they have received the match report for the FC Platinum and Highlanders but still wait for reports from the police before they institute disciplinary proceedings.

The PSL said they are concerned with the acts of violence and hooliganism at their matches urging clubs to engage their fans on the issue.

The FC Platinum/Highlanders tie was abandoned eight minutes before full time as Bosso fans invaded the pitch after the hosts were awarded a penalty which they disputed.

The violence started at the venue spilled into town and the police have since arrested 15 people.

