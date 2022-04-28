PSG hosts Fusion Worship 4 concert

BY AGATHA CHUMA

PEACE Gospel Choir (PSG) a 50-member outfit will on Saturday host the Fusion Worship 4 concert at number 55 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue in Harare.

Choir director Itai Sandras said members have been getting solo opportunities to showcase their talents through worship nights themed Fusion Worships.

“The co-mission of PSG is to spread the gospel of peace. Apart from just doing music for entertainment, I realised that it has a great impact in winning souls to Christ,” he said.

“In order to incorporate everyone, we decided to host the Fusion Worships that encompass different music genres such as jazz, hip-hop and sungura. We have been doing this since 2017.”

Sandras said preparations for the Fusion Worship 4 concert were at an advanced stage, adding that fans should expect a great night of worship.

“In terms of planning, we are almost done. We have also been rehearsing more than normal (polishing our act) to give fans an electrifying performance on the night,” he said.

“We promise that by the enablement of the Holy Spirit it is going to be an amazing and successful concert.”

He said Mathias Mhere, Kuda Mutsvene, Tawanda Midzi and Tinashe Murigo were among the artistes to perform at the concert.

Formed in 2016, PSG has released tracks such as Tinosimudza Maoko featuring Takesure Zamar Ncube, Mwari Pindirai featuring Amai Mugabe Group of Schools and Zvinoda Kutaura Nehunyoro.

The choir was honoured at the Zimbabwe Community Awards as best choir in 2020 and 2021.

In 2019 it was part of performers at Mozambique’s Independence Day celebrations and also performed in South Africa the same year.