Police summon ED challenger

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

ZANU PF activist Sybeth Musengezi, who challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy at the High Court in 2021, has been summoned by the police.

Musengezi last year filed papers at the High Court seeking nullification of the November 19, 2017 Zanu PF central committee resolution that confirmed Mnangagwa as the acting party president.

In court papers, Musengezi said Mnangagwa’s ascendancy was fraught with irregularities.

But Musengezi has accused police of intimidating him ahead of the High Court ruling after they summoned him for questioning over an undisclosed issue.

His lawyers, Ncube Attorneys, on January 7, 2021 wrote to the police requesting them to disclose why they were looking for him.

In response, one detective Mirimbo in a letter dated April 6, 2022 did not specify why they wanted to question Musengezi.

“Reference is made to your letter dated January 7 2021 in connection to the above subject. We are kindly inviting you and your client Sybeth Musengezi to come to Law and Order Harare for interviews. May you please treat this issue as a matter of urgency,” Mirimbo wrote.

Musengezi yesterday said he would go for the interview.

“I shall co-operate with the plice and hand myself in for the ‘interview’,” he posted on Twitter.

In his founding affidavit, Musengezi also argues that Mnangagwa’s leadership of the country was illegitimate because he rose to the post through an “unconstitutional” November 19 central committee session.

Follow Miriam on Twitter @FloMangwaya