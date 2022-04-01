Police raise alarm over bribe-taking cops

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

POLICE have raised concern over reports of corruption involving its officers deployed at the country’s borders.

This comes after 17 special security agents were last month arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly taking bribes at a roadblock along Harare-Beitbridge Highway.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The Security Services of Zimbabwe are concerned with reports of rampant smuggling at the country’s borders, coupled with accusations of corruption by some deployed members of the services at Beitbridge Border Post.

“The Security Services therefore categorically state that any member who engages in corruption will be arrested without fear or favour as shown in a recent incident where seventeen (17) members of the Security Services were arrested and arraigned before the courts.”

Nyathi warned transport operators against offering bribes to the police.

Early this year neighboring South Africa’s Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi accused local security forces of taking bribes to let undocumented immigrants into the country.