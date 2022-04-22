Platinum Queens bank on home advantage

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

PREMIER Netball League (PNL) defending champions Platinum Queens coach Simbarashe Mlambo says his side will utilise the home ground advantage as they take part in their second bubble of matches next weekend.

The Zvishavane side will be playing at home for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

Mlambo is aware that the competition won’t be easy as they face an equally strong side, ZDF Queens which will be seeking to register its first win against Platinum Queens since 2018.

“Playing at home is definitely exciting and we won’t have anything to complain about travelling. It is been long and our fans are going to be there and we are just going to be having a good time. We are really ready for the home ground energy and advantage, which we are going to utilise fully and maximise on,” Mlambo said.

Though Mlambo is also currently taking care of the Zimbabwe Under-19 team, which is in camp in preparation for the Region 5 Games pencilled for later this year, he is confident that the team is ready to face the competition.

“We are prepared for the bubble and we have been working with the girls to improve them on their combinations. I am confident that they will give me the best they can so I believe we are on top of our game,” he said.

“ZDF are a good team, they are equally good and they will match any team in this country However, we have proved ourselves as far as they are concerned and they also know that they have to pull up (their socks) if they are going to surprise us with a win for themselves or a draw. But we know how to deal with them so we will deal with them accordingly.”

Mlambo said there are a few areas that need some attention to secure wins.

“I think when you are winning it is very difficult to look at the downside of the team but we have been trying to get the girls out faster and much more accurately and above all to enjoy themselves. So, we just improve on that and agility and they just need to play fast netball which will be an advantage for them if they get their national team call ups.

“Nothing has changed at the squad, they are strong mentally and they have nothing to prove, but they will enjoy themselves and they are geared up mentally which is actually important at this moment when we are just starting the season. So, I think we will be fine and fight for our wins.”

Masvingo Stars and Beitbridge Border are also part of the bubble.