Pasuwa eyes new milestone

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

FORMER Dynamos and Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa is targeting a milestone with his Nyasa Big Bullets in Malawi looking to win his fourth title on the trot to equal the feat he achieved with Dynamos locally.

Pasuwa has won the league title with Big Bullets for the past three seasons he has been in charge of the team.

Last season, he also won the Airtel Top 8 Cup. Another league title in Malawi will equal the record he set with Dynamos between 2011 and 2014.

The Malawi Super League kicked off last month and the former Dynamos coach started on a promising note, with his team prevailing 2-1 over Mighty Wanderers on March 19.

On April 2, his team dispatched Elawendeni Hammers 3-1 before they were held to a 1-1 draw by high-flying Blue Eagles.

His side, though, recovered from the setback on April 13 to see off Dedza Dynamos 1-0 to maintain pole position on the league table with 10 points after the four rounds of matches.

But a 0-0 draw against Karonga United in the last match has seen them lose grip on the summit of the table, with Blue Eagles, who thrashed Red Lions 4-1 at the weekend, now in pole position with 16 points after six rounds of matches, which left Nyasa Big Bullets trailing on 14 points from the same number of matches.

Although the campaign is likely to be an intriguing one, the former DeMbare midfielder remains the favourite to lead his team to win the ultimate prize again.

The achievement would also see him stand out as the only coach to have won four league titles on the bounce in two different countries.

This season, Pasuwa took a bold, but risky decision when he released several experienced players and promoted some youths in a bid to reinvigorate the team.

The former Dynamos coach also guided the Warriors to the 2017 African Cup of Nations finals in Gabon, where his side exited the tournament in the first round.

His Zimbabwean counterpart- former Warriors and Highlanders coach, Rahman Gumbo, who has also coached in the neighbouring country, won the league title once with Malawi Telecom Wanderers.

Gumbo, though, holds the distinction of having won league titles in three different countries as he also guided local club Highlanders and Botswana’s Township Rollers to the championship.