Parliament showers Zinara with praises

BY VANESSA GONYE

THE Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (Zinara) has received rare praise from the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport over the ongoing road rehabilitation works despite concerns of poor workmanship.

Government declared the country’s road network a state of disaster in 2021, and launched the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERRP2) targeting major feeder roads in towns and cities.

But there have been concerns over the shoddy workmanship after some rehabilitated roads have since developed potholes, resulting in the government threatening to cancel tenders of contracted companies.

However, Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport chairperson Oscar Gorerino heaped praise on the Zinara board chaired by George Manyaya on Thursday after a two-day tour of various road projects and tollgates.

“Zinara must continue with this new trajectory of rebranding, and ensure there is transparency in their handling of funds. Millions were lost due to these activities and the previous boards and management were looting,” Gorerino said.

“We are aware of the potential of the board chair (Manyaya) and we hope he will continue exhibiting the corporate governance principles and excellence he has done in other corporations he has been involved with.”

Speaking at the same event on behalf of transport minister Felix Mhona, Transport permanent secretary Tedious Chinyanga said: “We acknowledge the sterling efforts that Zinara made last year where they disbursed $9,5billion to road authorities. I am glad that Zinara has raised the bar higher and set a target of $17 billion for disbursement (for 2022).”

Zimbabwe’s poor road conditions have been worsened by the rains. Motorists have to bear the costs of continuously repairing vehicle suspensions damaged by potholes.