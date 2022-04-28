Islamabad (Pakistan)

The Pakistan government may dissolve the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority citing its poor performance, local media reported.

Pakistan Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives will ask Prime Minister Shebaz for the dissolution of the authority of CPEC, The Nation reported citing official sources.

According to the sources, the performance of the Authority was worse ever since its inception and did not contribute anything to the progress of CPEC.

The authority for CPEC was established by the Pakistan PTI) government and the main reason behind the idea was, “The Authority to accelerate the pace of CPEC activities, would be responsible for planning, facilitating, coordinating, monitoring and evaluating to ensure implementation of all activities related to CPEC,” according to the movers of the idea.

Instead of making investment easy in the country, the authority had driven the investors out of the project, as reported by The Nation citing sources.

https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-likely-to-dissolve-cpec-authority-due-to-its-poor-performance20220421225441/