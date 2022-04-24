Operators, Zacc clash over impounded buses

BY REX MPHISA

BUS operators have accused the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) of arresting “soft” targets in their blitz against smuggling in an operation that has so far netted nine buses.

Some operators say the anti-graft body is failing to tackle bigger cases of corruption that have “shattered” the economy.

“They can argue in court,” Zacc spokesperson John Makamure said.

One of the affected operators, who declined to be named, said one of the buses netted in the blitz was an inter-city bus operating between Beitbridge and Harare.

“My bus caught in that blitz operates from Dulivhadzimo bus terminus in Beitbridge and not across the border. Obviously, most of our clients are people from South African trips, but it is not my duty to ask for a declaration form,” the operator said.

“We simply load the goods on the bus and whether these people have gone through the border to declare their goods is not our business as bus operators. After all, we hear these people pay soldiers and police to cross with their stuff.

“Zacc is coming to the soft target; it should be dealing with soldiers, police and other security agents who are facilitating this smuggling. How do the goods cross where these officers are patrolling? That is where Zacc should be probing,” the operator added.

Some of the goods found on the buses included an assortment of alcoholic drinks, blankets, bags containing new clothes, shoes, washing powder and energy drinks worth hundreds of thousands of United States dollars.