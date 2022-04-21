NMB workers take on employer

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

TWENTY-SIX NMB Bank employees have dragged their employer to court challenging their dismissal.

The National Employment Council had reinstated the 26 and NMB filed an appeal at the Labour Court where Justice Godfrey Musariri on March 22 ruled in favour of the employees.

NMB, through its head of human capital Pamela Chinhoyi, has given notice to appeal at the Supreme Court, saying Justice Musariri erred in his ruling.

Chinhoyi said the bank procedurally terminated the workers’ contracts in October 2020 and paid them severance packages.

But the workers insist they were unlawfully dismissed.

“For the avoidance of doubt and despite the vagueness of the grounds of appeal, respondents categorically deny that the designated agent erred at law in not finding the terminations to be lawful,” one Ashton Kupara submitted on behalf of the employees.

“The undisputed fact in this matter is that the appellant unilaterally decided to terminate respondents’ employment contracts on three months’ notice. Such manner of termination is not provided for in the Act and particularly in section 12(4a) of the Labour Act.”