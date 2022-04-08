Ndiweni appeal hearing date set

BY SILAS NKALA

DETHRONED Ntabazinduna chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni’s appeal against sentence in a case where he was convicted of malicious damage to property will be heard on June 6.

Ndiweni, who is currently in the United Kingdom, was in August 2019 sentenced to 18 months in prison for ordering 23 villagers to destroy property belonging to one of his subjects, Fatti Mbele.

Ndiweni was found guilty of inciting his subjects to destroy Mbele’s home after the latter refused to divorce his adulterous wife.

He left for the UK after his release on $500 bail pending appeal against conviction and sentence.

Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube in December issued a warrant of arrest against Ndiweni for violating his bail conditions.

His bail conditions were that he should report to the police once a week and reside at his given address until the matter is finalised.

Ndiweni has claimed political persecution.

Yesterday, Ndiweni’s lawyer Dumisani Dube said the High Court had set down the matter for hearing.

“He was recently issued with a warrant of arrest and now pushed for a court date, but we just hope justice will prevail,” Dube said.

A notice from the Deputy Registrar of the High Court stamped April 5 indicates that the hearing on Ndiweni’s appeal will be held on June 6, 2022.

Ndiweni was dethroned on November 30, 2019 and stripped of benefits after a family member accused him of having illegally assumed the chieftainship.