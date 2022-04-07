National team doors open for teen cricketers

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Thirteen-year-old female cricket star Beloved Biza will lead a host of talented teenagers who will be challenging for places in the Zimbabwe women’s T20 cricket squad to tour Nambia for a Tri-series, when they take part selection matches kicking off at FBC Old Hararians today.

Zimbabwe is looking to select a team which will compete in the tri-series which also involves Uganda scheduled for April 19 to 27 in Namibia.

Two regional teams, the Northerns and the Southerns will play a total of four matches in the next two days, one in the morning and another in the afternoon, giving new coach Gary Brent a chance to choose his team.

Brent was announced as the new Lady Chevron coach early last year taking over from Adam Chifo.

A number of talented female young players emerged in the domestic competitions the Fifty50 Challenge and the T20 championships played in February and March who have a shot at making he making the national team after selection into the regional teams.

Biza, who only turned 13 in January this year, defied her young age to produce some composed batting performances the winners of both competition Eagles including a valiant 30 in a Cup winning 82-run partnership with Kellies Ndlovu in the final of the T20 event against Mountaineers last week.

Ndlovu, who is just 16-years-old, was a revelation in the T20 tournament with the bat after she struck 91 runs in 49 balls in a massive 94-run win over Tuskers and is poised to break into the national team.

The two young players will represent Southerns in the selection matches.

Other young players who will be looking put their hands up for selection into the national women cricket include 15-year-old bowler Olinda Chare who featured for Eagles in the domestic competition and Tuskers off break bowler Lindokuhle Mabhero.

There is also Rhinos’ twin pair of Kelly and Kay Ndiraya who are both 16 as well as young Eagles wicketkeeper Vimbai Mutungwindu (16)

Chare, Mabhero and Kelly Ndiraya are in the Northerns squad while Kay Ndiraya and Mutungwindu represent the Southerns in the selection games.

The two teams include some of the top cricket players in the country most of whom were part of the national team during Chifo’s tenure.

National team captain Mary Anne Musonda will captain the Northerns while her deputy in the Zimbabwe team Josephine Nkomo leads the Southerns

Teams:

Northerns

Mary Anne Musonda(Cpt) , Chiedza Dhururu (wtk), Pellagia Mujaji, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya, Olinda Chare, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Mitchell Mavunga, Kelly Ndiraya, Francesca Chipare, Natasha Mutomba, Christabel Chatonzwa

Southerns

Josephine Nkomo (Cpt), Modester Mupachikwa, Ashley Ndiraya, Sharne Mayers, Beloved Biza, Kellies Ndlovu, Loryn Phiri, Precious Marange, Esther Mbofana, Vimbai Mutungwindu (wtk) Kay Ndiraya, Anita Chisirimunhu, Adel Zimunhu