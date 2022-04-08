Nakamba back from injury

By Courage Nyaya

WARRIORS star Marvellous Nakamba is set to return to the Aston Villa squad for the first time since December when he suffered a knee injury.

Nakamba missed the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon and four months of action for Villa, having been injured in his team’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Villa manager Steve Gerrard revealed that Nakamba, who played for an hour in the Under-23s, would be in the squad in their home match against Tottenham.

Gerrard said they pushed Nakamba to be available for the match against the Antonio Conte-coached London side, who are chasing a place in the top four.

The Liverpool legend said his team had missed Nakamba, who was in good form before his injury setback.

“When we came into this job, we had a bounce and found consistency, and Marv was a really big part of that.

“He’s been missed and this week we have pushed him, he is an important player so when we get him ready for 90 minutes, he will be a big help to the team,” Gerrard said.

“The good thing about football is the next big game is just around the corner, and I’ve seen the reaction that I wanted from the players.

“The message is not to leave it on the training ground, let’s give our supporters a performance to be proud of.”

Nakamba has thrived since Gerrard took over and he will be hoping that he can hit form upon return and cement his place in the Birmingham-based side.