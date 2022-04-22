N Richards set to grow Independence tourney

BY SPORTS REPORTER

RETAIL and wholesale giant N Richards Group is thinking big after successfully hosting its inaugural Independence Day football tournament at the University of Zimbabwe Grounds on Monday.

The tournament, which featured teams drawn from N Richards’ branches countrywide was organised to promote physical wellness and team-building within the company. Having been inspired by the first event, they want it to grow bigger next year.

N Richards Chinhoyi branch was crowned the inaugural winners of the soccer tournament after a 1-0 win over Karoi in a tightly-contested final which was watched by a passionate crowd of supporters.

N Richards group director Archie Dongo said the inaugural tournament was a success and they will look to grow it.

“It’s important for us to prioritise our health and well-being, we have had a difficult two years with lockdowns and COVID-19 and an event like this is something that is good for winding down. One of our values as a company is teamwork and there’s no better way of practicing teamwork than playing sport in an organised manner. It was a very good event, impressive in organisation and something that we think will go a long way in fostering teamwork and camaraderie within the N. Richards team as a whole,” Dongo said in an interview with NewsDay Sport.

The tournament was co-hosted by the company’s Msasa and Hatcliffe branches. The organising committee included secretary-general David Sewera, chairman Admire Makuvire and committee members Duncan Mupesa, Faston Maruza, Tapiwa Mananga and Delight Chagwiza.

Dongo also applauded the N Richards employees for playing an important role in the organisation of the tournament.

“Basically, as you know we have about 40 branches countrywide and, in those branches, we tend to have a staff that is passionate about their work and football. They occasionally have informal games that they play within their various towns and this year our staff on their own decided to put together this tournament and we obviously came in as management to assist,” he said.