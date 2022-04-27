Mzansi singers jet in for The Vine collabo

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

FOREIGN guest artistes taking part in the Seventh Day Adventist musical group, The Vine’s Saturday live album recording at Harare International Conference Centre have started arriving.

The 12-track album titled The Great Physician will end the Harare-based musical group’s four-year sabbatical having dropped its debut album titled Musandipfuure in 2018.

As they take their music exploits to another level, The Vine has collaborated with a South African Grammy award-winning Soweto gospel choir on Inyang’Enkulu, one of the songs to be featured on the album.

They also featured other top South African gospel singers Mahalia Buchanan and Mabongi Mabaso on the songs God Can and The Great Physician, as well as The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Vine choir director Everton Mlalazi told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that guest performers from Mzansi will grace the event.

“Preparations for the event are going well. Some of our South African guest artistes, who are part of Capetown Philharmonic Orchestra members arrive in Zimbabwe tomorrow (today),” he said.

“Soweto gospel choir, soloists and the orchestra are coming on Friday (tomorrow).”

Mlalazi said it had been a very long, but fulfilling experience working on the album, adding that they were praying for a Holy Spirit-filled evening.

“This event is free of charge as an offering that we are giving to God for all he has done for us and we encourage everyone to come. One has to go on the Gateway Stream website and look for The Vine live recording and register to attend the event for free,” he said.

The group started working on the album in 2020, but the work came to a stop following the outbreak of COVID-19.

“At first, we thought the work was going to resume soon, but that was not the case. We had to come up with a work around to still get the project done regardless of the situation,” he said.

Songs to be featured on the album which was produced by Nigel Nyangombe include title track, The Great Physician, God Can, Ndimi Simba, Psalms 94, Prayer and Pass Me Not Oh Gentle Saviour.