‘Music, dance can promote decent morals’

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

MBANGANGA Traditional Music and Dance group’s artistic director Albert Ndukuruve strongly believes art can play a significant role beyond being an avenue for socialising.

Ndukuruve told NewsDay Life & Style, that, if well-appreciated, art has a major role to play in promoting ubuntu/hunhu in society.

“Arts should be taken as a form of education that can make youths desist from engaging in any form of antisocial behaviour,” he said.

“From our assessment, I have discovered that some of the youths we work with have desisted from getting involved in drug abuse. We always have workshops on issues that include sex, abuse and early pregnancies.”

Mbanganga also aims to promote the diverse cultures of southern Africa while being a complete education hub that incorporates young people from as young as Grade Three.

The group also specialises in nurturing talent and grooming individuals in traditional music and dance to help promote the diversity of Zimbabwe’s culture through music and dance.

“What differentiates us from others is that we do not mix cultures, we make sure we have done enough research before we start training in a certain dance. We cannot promote the originality of the dance without knowing its purpose as well as where it came from,” he said.

The group also designs and makes costumes to showcase the originality of art.

“We strive to train complete artists who know their rights and best practice of cultural diversity within the society,” said Ndukuruve, adding that those in the arts industry should showcase the originality of culture and not dilute it with foreign beliefs.

“The only way we can break our cultural barriers is to do things the right way, not only for the sake of entertaining, but for educational purposes as well,” he added.