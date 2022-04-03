Murudzwa-Ndemberara switches to traditional gospel

BY AGATHA CHUMA

MUTARE-BORN gospel diva Agartha Murudzwa-Ndembera has added another album to her discography after launching a five-track extended play (EP) titled The Apostle’s Creed on Friday night in Harare.

The EP marks her transition from contemporary to traditional gospel.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of the launch, Murudzwa-Ndembera said she was happy with the support of the fans who graced the launch.

“I feel encouraged and humbled considering the state of our economy, but still people managed to come and support me,” she said.

“For me, venturing into traditional genre was a result of inspiration from the saying Christianity goes hand-in-hand with culture. This is why I decided to include the mbira rhythm in my music.”

Murudzwa-Ndembera said she was working towards the release of her 15th album titled Press On Vol 1.

Controversial cleric T Freddy, who was the guest of honour, said Murudzwa-Ndembera had embraced local culture at the same time ministering the word of God.

“Agartha is one of the women who has maintained consistency in music by producing albums almost on every year. There are many musicians who are being inspired by her as she is a hard worker in all she does,” he said.

“I am excited that she has ventured into traditional mbira gospel, showing she is there to minister the word while embracing our culture. This mbira has also been an influence to the people from the Bible, so I believe there is nothing wrong in playing mbira while ministering.”

He bought a copy of the CD for US$1 000, becoming the highest bidder of the

night.

Motivational speaker Mai Gunguwo, who claimed to be Murudzwa-Ndembera’s top fan, bought a copy for US$400.

“We are here to break the myth which says women do not support fellow women. I feel excited, motivated, encouraged and challenged as well,” she said.

“As the top fans and supporters of Agartha, we are glad that she is embracing our culture through Christianity. Our culture moulds us as well as Christianity, so what Agartha did, combining the two, is something good for the society.”

Tracks on the latest EP include Mweya Wangu Shinga, Torai, Zvivindi, Ndinotenda (I Believe) and Vhumbamira.

All the songs carry mbira rhythm.

The launch was graced by several guests, among them Timothy “Timmy” Tapfumanei of the Timmy na Bonzo fame as the master of ceremony and Dariro Mode proprietor Nyasha Magondo.