Mukohwa extends begging bowl to exhibit in Serbia

BY TENDAI SAUTA

CHITUNGWIZA Arts Centre visual artist Simon Mukohwa has extended a begging bowl to well-wishers to fulfil his dream to showcase his artworks at this year’s edition of the Belgrade Art Salon and Athens Auction in Serbia.

Mukohwa’s artifacts captured the heart of Belgrade Art Salon and Athens Auction curator and programmes director Katarina Singidunum, who has invited him to exhibit Zimbabwean artistry from June 5 to 11.

The Begrade Art Salon and Athens Auction is an annual high-end networking and marketing event that showcases painters, sculptures, ceramists and conceptual artists.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Mukohwa said a trip to Serbia would be a dream come true.

“I got invited to the Belgrade Art Salon and Athens Auction after they were impressed by my sculpture garden display on social media — Facebook. I have so far been asked to bring 10 pieces of sculpture displayed in my garden for exhibition,” he said.

“I am kindly seeking sponsorship from well-wishers for air tickets, exhibition fees and shipping costs for the sculpture consignment. This is an opportunity not to be missed as it has always been my wish to market my artworks outside the country and get international exposure like my fellow artists here at Chitungwiza Arts Centre.”

Mukohwa added: “The Belgrade Art Salon and Athens Auction curators were impressed by my artefacts of winnowing ladies, pounding ladies, elephant abstracts, bathing women, flower abstracts, stock birds, owls and mixed art figurines.”

Mukohwa joined Chitungwiza Arts Centre in 2010 and embarked on stone carving and engraving of butterjade, springstone, opal, fruit serpentine and leopard rock stones under the tutelage of renowned visual art supremo Morgan Tago Tazvitya.