Mobile registration blitz commences

by PRIVELEDGE GUMBODETE

GOVERNMENT will today launch a national mobile registration blitz to issue birth certificates and national identity (ID) documents to enable citizens to register to vote in the 2023 elections.

The blitz is expected to end on September 30 this year.

In a statement yesterday, the Civil Registry Department said: “The Civil Registry Department wishes to advise members of the public and all its valued stakeholders that it will be conducting a national mobile registration exercise from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022.

“This year’s mobile registration exercise comes against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected the issuance of civil registration documents.”

Government said it was targeting to issue two million IDs and birth certificates during the blitz.