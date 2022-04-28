MDC-T district chair joins Zanu PF

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

DOUGLAS Mwonzora’s MDC-T has been dealt a major blow after Hwedza district chairperson Nancy Mazise jumped ship to join Zanu PF.

Mazise becomes the latest Mashonaland East MDC-T official to cross the floor to the ruling party.

MDC-T provincial chairperson Piniel Denga professed ignorance about Mazise’s defection when contacted for comment.

“I have not heard of it, I am yet to confirm (that she has left the party),” Denga said.

Mazise, however, confirmed that she had dumped MDC-T.

“I confirm that I have left the MDC-T and joined Zanu PF. That is all I can say,” she said.

Other opposition members who have crossed the floor to the ruling Zanu PF party include former Harare deputy mayor Emmanuel Chiroto and his Marondera counterpart Farai Nyandoro.

Nyandoro yesterday confirmed that a number of opposition members were joining Zanu PF saying: “A number of people now believe in the new dispensation, hence the influx to join Zanu PF from the opposition groupings.”