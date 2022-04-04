Masvingo residents allege ‘misuse’ of devolution funds

BY TATENDA CHITAGU

MASVINGO residents yesterday accused their local authority of misuse of devolution funds and failure to consult stakeholders on priority projects.

This was revealed during a visit to the city by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Local Government led by Miriam Chikukwa.

MPs were investigating issues raised by residents in a petition to Parliament last year.

The residents claimed deteriorating service delivery and alleged misuse of devolution funds.

The city got $125 million under devolution and part of the money was used to construct Rujeko Secondary School.

The remainder was used in the construction of Runyararo West Clinic and the city’s main sewage trunk.

The residents accused the local authority of acting unilaterally in the utilisation of the funds.

Speaking at the meeting, Tracy Musakarukwa, a resident from ward one, said the council did not conduct consultative meetings before using the funds.

Mayor Collins Maboke promised to consult residents next time before using public funds. He also urged Parliament to craft legislation to give guidance on use of devolution funds.