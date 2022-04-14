Marry fined $60 000 for marriage fraud

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

VICE-President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Mary Mubaiwa has been fined $60 000 for marriage fraud.

The amount translates to US$400.

Magistrate Lazini Ncube convicted Mubaiwa on Wednesday.

Ncube suspended 12 months of her sentence after conviction, and removed the option of community service because of ill health.

“The accused is not in good health as she is always seen with an aide. The accused is a first offender. The accused will not cause harm to society. She deserves a second chance. Community service for her won’t work because of her health,” Ncube said.

Mubaiwa, who was being represented by Beatrice Mtetwa, was convicted at the end of the State case after she refused to proceed to defend in protest.

More than 12 witnesses, including Chiwenga, testified in the matter.

Mubaiwa is alleged to have forged the VP’s signature on a marriage certificate in a bid to upgrade their customary union.

The former model is also facing separate charges of attempted murder, money-laundering and assault.